Shipping containers as school? An idea to ensure education for street children

An innovative project has been launched in India to tackle the issue of ensuring quality education for street children within the Commonwealth. Called Project Out of School Children (OoSC), it aims to enrol, educate and empower 127 million children out of school in the Commonwealth nations with a special focus on India’s 17.7 million kids. It has been set up by educationalist Amreesh Chandra, and converts renewable shipping containers into classrooms.

Project OoSC will set up 50 container schools in four states of India, and in Nepal and Bangladesh, by the first quarter of 2020. Thanks to swift assembly, the use of shipping containers helps install education infrastructure easily. Chandra said: “Today there are more children in school around the world than at any other time in history, but there are still 262 million children who are not. Project OoSC will focus on putting infrastructure in place.”

The project, he added, is taking shape in Gorakhpur, UP, the second will come up shortly in Mirzapur, UP, and the third in the outskirts of a village near Jaipur.