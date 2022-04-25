Shinkan launches Shinkan-Edge to certify online assessments for credible hiring

Shinkan, an artificial intelligence (AI) based remote proctoring system, has launched Shinkan-Edge an AI-based tool that can certify any online assessment’s authenticity. It also confirms impersonation during large-scale online recruitments by corporates. Shinkan offers a complete artificial intelligence-based remote proctoring system for online examinations to eliminate human errors.



“I believe that to educate and for skill development, learning is key, while to ensure genuine learning happens during the education process, secure assessments are key,” Abhijit Saxena, founder of Shinkan, said.



Shinkan-Edge uses deep tech to analyse more than 25 behavioural patterns for an accurate malpractice report. With an artificial intelligence engine, the software can eliminate over 200 malpractices, owing to training via more than 55,000 hours of exam videos.



Shinkan is an artificial intelligence-based remote proctoring system that makes online assessments more reliable than offline exams where manual supervision happens during the examinations, whether in the classroom or online. This remote proctoring solution eliminates the need for manual supervisors and provides online exam monitoring systems for malpractice-free virtual tests to online educational institutions and corporations.



The word ‘Shinkan’ is curated out of two words ‘Shin’ and ‘Kan’ ‘Shin’ is derived from the Japanese word ‘Shinrai’, which means ‘trust’. ‘Kan’, on the other hand, is taken from the Indian word ‘Kanshi’. Derived from these phrases, Shinkan means – Setting The Honest Apart.



The company claims that with Shinkan’s stamp of approval, employers need not worry about online certified courses’ credibility. Companies should hire candidates who suit the profile and have a Shinkan stamp on their certificate.



Read also: NPCI announces PAN India hiring campaign, aims to recruit over 250 engineering trainees