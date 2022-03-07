Shinkan launches online exam platform Shinkan Edge in partnership with REVA University

The partnership aims to create a platform which saves the effort of administrators to scrutinize by highlighting only true positives.

Shinkan collaborates with REVA University to create and develop Shinkan Edge, an online AI-based exam proctoring platform. The partnership aims to create a platform which saves the effort of administrators to scrutinize by highlighting only true positives. Shinkan will also provide certificates to students on successful and honest completion of AI proctored examinations.

The platform claims to be the world’s first online examination platform which can verify and certify the accuracy of online examinations. It further claims to beat more than 200 malpractice instances and deep analytics that continuously analyses over 25 behavioral patterns for a pinpointed malpractice report.

Sunil Krishnamurthy, founder of Shinkan said, “The need to ensure far superior online assessments compared with offline assessments led to our contribution in the realm of deep learning AI. The Shinkan algorithm combines supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement machine learning.”

“In addition to the existing approach, Shinkan brings multi-sensor fusion, multi-layered features, and deep domain knowledge to take the quality of assessment to the next level. ” said professor Simha, chief mentor for AI, REVA University.

Shinkan Edge is a digital education service provider that aims to regulate academic malpractices on online platforms. Shinkan Edge emphasizes on security, reliability, and cost effectiveness of online examinations conducted by institutions, eliminating the need for invigilators.

