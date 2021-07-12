Shiksha report: Thinking beyond IITs; apart from JEE Main, preference for MET, KIITEE

For students in north India, Delhi NCR continues to be the top choice for pursuing engineering

Engineering is one of the most coveted higher education streams that Indian students want to get into. Shiksha.com’s Engineering Admission Outlook Report 2021 has revealed that over 50% aspirants appear for more than two entrance exams. “The average count of engineering entrance exams dropped by 10% in 2020 in north and central India, but it remained unaltered in east and west India. Contrary to previous years, there has been a surge in preference for engineering entrance exams, like KIITEE and MET, amongst applicants. Preference for MET by Manipal University and KIITEE by Kalinga University increased by up to 20% in 2020 when compared to 2019,” the report noted.

When it comes to choice of college location, 42% aspirants prefer metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, and large cities in their home states. However, a considerable mass of students from the east (32%) and central India (31%) are happy to join a college anywhere in the country, provided their requirements are met. At the same time, metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are losing out to smaller cities such as Pune, Nagpur, Surat and Ahmedabad amongst aspirants from western India.

For students in north India, Delhi NCR continues to be the top choice for pursuing engineering.

Vivek Jain, chief business officer, Shiksha.com, said that students are willing to move across cities to gain the best of education. “It’s a sign that India is treading towards the right path when it comes to higher education,” he said.

Engineering streams

Similar to the trend in 2019, computer science, electronics and communications, and information technology topped the list of preferred specialisations amongst engineering aspirants in 2020. “Mechanical and civil engineering are losing out to electrical and IT,” the report noted.

Online search

The report added that over 80% of students researched for colleges on search engines and college websites, while over 64% preferred college listing/ranking sites. Also, value-adds—like skill development infrastructure, experienced faculty, location, work experience while studying, practical classes, quality students, and advanced infrastructure—have become popular amongst engineering aspirants.