Shell Eco-marathon to be held in Bengaluru from November 19-22

This year’s Shell Make Future Live India will be held at the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore (STCB), during November 19-22. The Make Future Live India will bring together students, business, academia and government to explore solutions for a low-carbon future.

Part of the event is Shell Eco-marathon—world’s longest-running competition in which students design, build and test fuel-efficient cars. Last year, it was held in Chennai. This year’s Eco-marathon will let students to test their vehicles for the regional Shell Eco-marathon Asia in 2020.