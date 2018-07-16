Sheffield award for Indian students

​​​
Published: July 16, 2018
The Department of Landscape at the University of Sheffield, UK, is offering scholarships exclusively for students from India who wish to apply for the MA Landscape Architecture 2018 entry. This award, the university said, is worth 50% of the course tuition fee, and will be awarded on the basis of academic merit. The applicants must have completed an application for MA Landscape Architecture, be self-funding and classed as “overseas” for fee purposes, and be a national of or domiciled in India. The deadline is July 31.

