Sharda University signs MoU with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Why academia-industry bonds are important

Sharda University: The Sharda University has announced that it has signed an agreement with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is among the largest business organisations in the country. Sharda University Vice Chancellor Dr Sibaram Khara and Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saurabh Sanyal signed the MoU on Wednesday at the campus of Sharda University. With this agreement, the university hopes to strengthen the academia-industry bonding.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry functions in 67 different industries across the economy. It has also played an important role when it comes to policy debates pertaining political, social and economic changes, and has assisted government, academia and think tanks for policy issues, the university said. Due to this, the agreement with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry would let Sharda University access sectors that fall under the purview of the organisation body in a more formal way. Students as well as faculty members at the university would get the opportunity to take part in sessions, seminars, workshops as well as webinars conducted by the industries, and they would also get the chance of interning and getting placements in these sectors, according to the MoU.

Importance of industry exposure in higher education

Theoretical studies and practical experience are two ends of the spectrum of learning, and both are vital to complete higher studies in its true sense. Therefore, exposure to the industry is a highly sought after aspect of education that students look at when shortlisting colleges and universities for their higher studies. Industry exposure provides them with the practical knowledge about their theoretical courses, which can help them better learn their field to be better equipped for the future. Apart from this, attending industry-led events as well as interning in the industry can provide students with much-needed opportunities of building networks and contacts, which can help them later in their professional journey. This is the reason behind an increase in academia-industry agreements in universities and higher education institutions across the country.