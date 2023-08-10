Sharda University introduces flexible Executive MBA programme for working professionals; aims to get 120 students in its initial batch

Sharda University, a Greater Noida based higher education institution has introduced an Executive MBA programme tailored for working professionals. The programme is open to those with a minimum of two years of work experience. The programme spans over a duration of two years, encompassing four semesters Jayanthi Ranjan, dean, Sharda School of Business Studies, told FE Education. “A notable feature of this programme is its flexibility, which is highlighted during the second year of study. During this period, students can select various specialisations such as Marketing and Sales Management, Human Resource Management, Finance, International Business and more. The programme’s teaching methodology follows a hybrid approach, with in-person classes taking place on saturdays and online sessions held on sundays,” she said.

Unlike the attendance requirement of 75% imposed on the university’s regular programmes, the Executive MBA programme requires an attendance ranging between 40-45%, thereby allowing working professionals to balance their work commitments and academic pursuits. To be eligible for the programme, students need to possess a minimum of two years of work experience after graduation or hold an equivalent degree from an accredited university with a minimum of 50% overall marks. “The programme fees amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh for a duration of two years, equating to Rs 75,000 per annum, encompassing two semesters,” Ranjan said. The university claims to target 120 students in its initial batch, while the admission portal is open till the end of this month (August).

The university claims that its training and placement department will be responsible for placing its students in companies across various sectors such as FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), BFSI (Banking Financial Services and Insurance), Logistics, Retail, Telecom and Healthcare . “We aim to provide comprehensive 100% placement support to all of our students, striving to enhance their career prospects through our programme. Companies which provide placement opportunities include Deloitte, KPMG, PWC, EY, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of America, Kotak Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, Yamaha Motors, GMR,” she added.