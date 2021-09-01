Sharda University announces multiple ‘Women Empowerment’ schemes

Sharda University is the first private university in Greater Noida to get approval for a Girls battalion. (Image: Sharda University website)

Sharda University has announced a range of women-empowerment schemes as a tribute to the founding mother Sharda Devi Gupta on her second death anniversary in the prayer meet organized on Wednesday, September 1.

On this occasion, Chancellor PK Gupta started ‘Mission Shakti Initiative of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, which provided 50% scholarships to 157 girls last year and this year too. The same scheme has created further new opportunities for the education and upliftment of girls, so that women can be empowered with better opportunities in education.

Apart from education we are also providing different skills and rights to our students, doctors and nursing staff and provide day to day training to them for the upliftment of their own personality and for society too.

He said that Sharda University is the first private university in Greater Noida to get approval for a Girls battalion i.e., 31 UP Girls Bn (SW) NCC, providing girls with an exclusive opportunity to pick up leadership skills and challenge themselves for enduring physical activities and adventure.

On this occasion Pro Chancellor YK Gupta said we are expanding our treatment in smaller towns near Noida and Greater Noida and avail free health checkup camp facility and education at cheapest cost to those families who cannot afford education for girls.