Shaktimaan.ai raises $2 million in funding; aims to revolutionise education with personalised AI mentorship.

Shaktimaan.ai, a personalised mentoring and discipline-driven educational ecosystem, has raised $2 million in its recent initial funding round. The financing has been secured with the support of prominent investors including YCombinator, Fundersclub, GoodWater Capital, as well as Misbah and Nishchay (Founders of Jar), in addition to other angel investors, according to an official.



A notable portion of the capital will be dedicated to the development of an advanced Language Model (LLM) tailored for a wide range of educational applications. This initiative will significantly enhance the platform’s capabilities and versatility. The AI-powered educational platform aims to achieve the goal of serving its first one lakh students by December 2023, the release mentioned.



“When I encountered GenAI last year, it struck me that this could be a game-changer in education, particularly in a nation like ours where quality teaching is often beyond reach. Shaktimaan is our answer to the challenges of affordability and accessibility of excellent education in India. The prospect of making a real difference keeps our entire team driven and inspired,” Vimal Singh Rathore, CEO, Shaktimaan and Qoohoo, said.

Shaktimaan.ai presently provides a range of services, including instant clarification of uncertainties and individualised input, which includes thorough assessments of students’ handwritten responses. This method aims to equip UPSC aspirants with precise support and effective study schedules. Shaktimaan.ai is committed to transforming the realm of education by leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance accessibility, interaction and customisation, as per the release.