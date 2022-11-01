Shahani Group collaborates with NSDC to  empower India’s youth

The Shahani Group of Institutions has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower the country’s youth in terms of skills and jobs in the banking and finance sector, as per an official statement.

As part of the collaboration, Shahani Groups business school, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) will offer diploma programmes in BFSI and relationship management on NSDC’s official platform for students who are seeking careers in the BFSI sector.

Furthermore, the courses will start from November 2022 and admissions for the same are open. The certificate that will be provided to students after completing the course will be jointly presented by NSDC and Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management.

The programme aims to provide students with industry-relevant skills, customer relationship management skills, technological acumen, and financial analysis skills along with a strong digital and compliance mind-set.

