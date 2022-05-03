Seven teachers suspended over malpractice in SSC exams in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh

Seven teachers were suspended for allegedly involved in malpractices in the ongoing annual Senior Secondary (SSC) examinations in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh (AP).

According to Tahera Sultana, district education efficer (DEO), Krishna, six teachers from Pasumarru Zilla Parishad school and one from Kanumolu Zilla Parishad High School were suspended.

The action against the teachers comes after education department authorities received a complaint that an answer slip was being sent to the test centre. “Education and police officials after reaching the spot, found found answers to test papers on the cell phones of several teachers,” the officials said.

Sultana had reached Pasumarru school and inspected the examination centre. After inspection, the DEO confirmed that the teachers were found allegedly doing malpractices in SSC examinations.

In another case in AP, 42 teachers of various schoolswere arrested and suspended over malpracticesin the ongoing annual examinations of class 10. Authorities view the malpractices as deliberate acts of mischief by some teachers to show the government in a poor light, even as the teachers’ unions remained stoically silent on the issue leading to suspicions.

Education department authorities detected the malpractices on the day one when the Telugu question paper was photographed and circulated on WhatsApp from Kurnool district, an hour and a half after the examination began.

The Class X public examinations were being held from April 27 for the first time after two years as in the previous two years the examinations were not conducted owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The respective district Collectors, along with the police, cracked down on the mischief-makers and arrested them under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.

The same happened on the second day (Hindi exam) and the third day (English) as well in Satya Sai, Kurnool and other districts.

“In all these cases we immediately detected the hand of some teachers who, with the help of some outsiders spread rumours about ‘leak’ of the question papers. This was nothing but gross mischief as there was no leak of the question paper but unnecessary apprehensions were sought to be created among students and parents,” a senior Education Department official said.

With inputs from PTI.

