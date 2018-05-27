Separatist leader’s daughter Sama tops CBSE 12th exam in J&K, says this about father

Sama topped in the state after securing 97.8 per cent marks in Humanities. (IE)

CBSE 12th result 2018: Sama, daughter of Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, has topped class 12th board examinations in the state. The news of Sama becoming the topper came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 26 declared the All India Senior School Certificate Examination results. According to The Indian Expresst, Sama is a student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar. She topped in the state after securing 97.8 per cent marks in Humanities. She was congratulated by J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her performance. CM Mufti took to the Twitter to congratulate her and wrote, “Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work & determination has helped her overcome all odds & she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state.”

Sama’s father Shabir Ahmad Shah is lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case. Shah, who is the leader of Jammu and Kashmir’s Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on July 26, 2017.

Along with J&K CM, Sama was also congratulated by PWD minister Naeem Akhtar who wrote, “Truly inspiring for all our children. Education, excellence is the answer to our woes of disempowerment. Congrats.”

While talking about her performance and success, Sama in an interview told Sunday Express that her performance is all because of her father’s guidance. She said, “I attribute it to my father only for being a source of inspiration, for being an idol for me. And my mother, for being source of strength for me. She has given us the strength that I have today and because of her I was able to study. I was not in depression because of my mother, because she was herself so strong.”

She was quoted as saying by IE, “I am very proud of my father. He has spent 31 years in prison. So this one year wouldn’t have affected my studies.” While talking about her studies while her father was in prison, she said, “It was tough to stablise. But I thought if it affects me, it would be bad for him. I took it as a positive point. I am proud daughter and I would be making him proud even if he is in Tihar (jail).” She further said, “At a time when the whole of India knows about it (my result), my father doesn’t know anything about it… (when) he should have been the first to know of it.”