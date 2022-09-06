Haryana launches SEHAT scheme for school children

The Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday, September 5, 2022, has launched School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment’ (SEHAT) scheme for school children. According to an official statement, as a part of the scheme, 25 lakh school children will be getting health check-ups twice a year.

The launch took place at a state-level programme organised by the School Education Department in Panchkula. In the same event, the governor also felicitated 93 teachers for their outstanding work, the statement said.

According to the governor, educated and healthy children are the future of the country. He further added that the ‘School Education Haryana’s Health and Treatment’ (SEHAT) scheme has been launched under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and will be implemented in the next academic year, that is, 2023-24.

Furthermore, he added that the data collected during the medical tests conducted on students will be uploaded on the state’s e-Upchar portal. In addition, these details can be accessed from anywhere, he said.

Remembering former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day, Dattatreya said “the eminent diplomat, scholar, and an ideal teacher did a great job for the all-round development of children”.

Furthermore, the governor remembered his Physics teacher Ramaiah Garu and Telugu teacher late Sheshacharya and said their words guided not only his personal but his political journey too.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state government has taken several steps for improving the quality of education.

