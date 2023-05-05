Seedstars launches ‘Seedstars Academy’ an entrepreneurship school in India.

Seedstars has launched Seedstars Academy, a school dedicated to developing the hard and soft skills needed for students to contribute to a company’s growth or launch their own startup. The academy aims to offer a full-time, two-year program to bridge the skills gap in entrepreneurship and talent, according to an official statement.

The course focuses on nurturing students’ entrepreneurial and creative abilities, and the summer programme is designed to equip participants with the 21st-century skills necessary to excel in various work environments, including as employees, freelancers, or entrepreneurs. The course is open to all, with no prior experience or educational requirements, and graduates can pursue careers as programmers in local or multinational firms or become entrepreneurs, the statement mentioned.

“These days, hiring decisions are made based more on a candidate’s holistic skill set (which may include additional skills from different industries) than just their prior work experience or educational background. The courses at Seedstars Academy not only emphasise preparing students for the rapidly changing workplace by upskilling and broadening their knowledge, but also increasing the number of founders with the capacity to establish high-growth businesses and developing frontier market talent for the future of work,” Alisee de Tonnac, co-founder, CEO, Seedstars, said.

The programme is designed to equip individuals with marketable skills and intensive preparation for a diverse range of careers. The Academy’s innovative yet proven curriculum and pedagogy cultivate mindsets and skill sets that are highly sought after in high-impact industries. The program is centered around real-world challenges that developers encounter in their daily work, and students will be tasked with solving these challenges, the statement said.

In the latter part of the programme, students will build their own startup by designing a value proposition, testing it with real customers and suppliers, and running experiments to gather evidence to support their business. Throughout this process, students will receive guidance and support from Seedstars Academy’s global network of mentors, it added.

With inputs from ANI.

