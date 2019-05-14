SEBA HSLC result 2019: Assam board Class 10 results declared at sebaonline.org

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: The Class 10th board examination results of the Assam Board of Secondary Education has been declared. The result has been uploaded on the board’s official website, www.sebaonline.org, and students can download their results as soon the results link has been activated by the board. The SEBA HSLC examinations were held between February 14, 2019 and March 6, 2019.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: Here is how you can check your Assam Board results

– Visit the official website, results.sebaonline.org

– Click on the link that says ‘download result’

– Log in using your roll number and registration number

– Press submit

– Take a print out of your Assam Board result

Students can also get their SEBA HSLC result 2019 using the board’s official mobile app. The app is titled ‘SEBA Results 2019′ and is available on the Google Play Store. Using the app, students can check and download their results.

A number of other websites would also upload the Assam board Class 10 result. The website, other than the board’s official website’, where SEBA HSLC students can check their results are – resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

Students can also receive their results through SMS. Follow these steps to check your Assam Board Class 10 results on the phone:

– BSNL users will have to sms SEBA18 followed by a space and then their roll number to 57766

– Idea/Jio/Vodafone users will have to send AS10 followed by a space and their roll number to 58888111

– Airtel users can also get their result by sending an SMS to 5207011 with the format AS10 give space type roll number

In 2018, nearly 6 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Board class 10 examinations. The Board had declared the results on May 31.