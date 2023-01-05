Seattle University announces scholarship for Indian students for LLM programme

Seattle University has announced the Remala Family Scholarship for Indian students with financial need to earn a graduate law degree in Master of Laws (LLM) programme from Seattle University School of Law, as per an official statement. The programme will provide a full-tuition scholarship to one Indian student each year so they can complete their degree. The scholarship is open to meritorious students who demonstrate financial need.

In addition to tuition, the Remala Family Fellows will receive academic support and mentoring to ensure the best possible experience and opportunity for success, it stated.

“The Remala Family Scholarship will enable us to attract and teach the next generation of leaders in law from India,” Anthony E Varona, dean of the law school, said.

Furthermore, Seattle U Law’s LLM programme offers two options, firstly, a technology focused LLM in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship enables lawyers and recent law graduates to develop specific expertise in a variety of legal areas, including privacy law, data and cybersecurity, Internet law and digital commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence.