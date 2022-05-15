SDMC establishes 73 reading corners and 125 libraries in its schools

In order to inculcate reading habit among students, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has established 125 libraries and 73 reading corners in its schools. “The civic body has been establishing well-equipped libraries inside the school premises. In collaboration with NGOs Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha, the SDMC’s education department has set up well-equipped and reader-friendly libraries in as many as 125 schools,” SDMC said in an official statement.

The SDMC runs 539 primary schools under its jurisdiction. The education department of the SDMC has set up 56 libraries in schools in its central zone, 39 in schools in south zone and 30 in schools in the west zone.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said “Setting up of “excellent” libraries would bring about a positive change in the lives of children by motivating them to read good and inspirational books.

In these libraries, books are available for students of all ages studying in the SDMC schools. Efforts are being made to open similar libraries in Najafgarh zone schools as well,” Gyanesh Bharti, commissioner, SDMC said in a statement.

Prominent places where libraries have been made operational in corporation schools are Tughlakabad Extension, Kalkaji, Premnagar, Ashram in Central Zone, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Deoli, Pushp Vihar, RK Puram in South Zone and Tagore Garden, Raghubir Nagar, Subhash Nagar in West Zone.

“The civic agency, with the help of NGO Room to Read and Katha, has started 73 ‘Reading Corners’ in its primary schools, where there is no separate space for running a full-fledged library,” the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Himachal University set to become first scientific resource centre of natural farming