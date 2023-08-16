Scrapping NEP in Karnataka will be detrimental to the future of children, says Basavaraj Bommai

Highlighting that the scrapping of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will do huge disservice to the students in Karnataka, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to chief minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider his decision. Siddaramaiah had announced to scrap NEP from next academic year.

The BJP leader said that Siddaramaiah had approved the NEP draft brought out by the Centre during his previous tenure.

He pointed that the new education policy has been formulated based on the suggestions of former ISRO chief and ex-Karnataka Knowledge Commission chairman K Kasturirangan.

“When this being the case, for mere petty political reasons, Siddaramaiah wants to bring in a new system (of education). It’s detrimental to the future of children of Karnataka,” the former chief minister said.

He added that NEP is the most progressive legislation as far as education is concerned and the state government will do great disservice to the children of Karnataka by scrapping the policy.

According to him, parents have already expressed their displeasure over the decision to scrap the NEP. Bommai said the people of Karnataka will not allow the scrapping of NEP and BJP would stand by them.

“We are with the people of Karnataka to safegaurd the interest of children. NEP is going to stay here. I urge Siddramaiah to reconsider the whole proposal (of scrapping NEP),” the BJP leader said.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka had implemented the NEP, which Siddaramaiah said would be scrapped from next year.

With inputs from PTI