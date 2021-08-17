Scored high marks in class 12? Now brace yourself for entrance exams to get admission for UG courses this year

Not all universities are going ahead with entrance exams, some will be going forward with merit-based admissions this year (Representative image/ IE)

The admission processes have begun for undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2021-22 and so are the problems for universities. Covid outbreak led to the cancellation of board exams and students were evaluated based on newly introduced alternative marking schemes. And because of this, pass percentages have inflated across the boards this time. Precisely put, the high pass percentage would mean that more students will be joining UG courses this academic year.

The pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 this year stood at 99.37 per cent, up from 88.78 last year. The estimates reveal that a total of 70,004 students have achieved more than 95 per cent (and above marks), and some 1,50,152 fall in the 90-95 per cent range this academic year. In the UP board class 12 result, 97.88 per cent of students were declared pass this year which last year stood at 74.64 per cent. Even in Haryana, the pass percentage stands at 100. This year, for almost all state boards, the pattern of evaluation was similar with a good number of students clearing Class 12 exams with higher marks this year compared to last year.

This year, the University of Lucknow will be conducting entrance exams for admissions in UG courses. Professor Amita Bajpai, Varsity Department, Education said that this time the universities don’t really know the actual potential/capabilities of students as no uniform method was adopted across the boards. And this will have a long-term impact. This time more students have scored high marks and this is only going to make the UG admissions complicated or tough. We will be conducting entrance exams for all UG admission this time to make sure that all the deserving students get a fair chance to appear for the exam and get selected for the same, as reported in Indian Express.

Not just that, the university has also declared that it has no plans of increasing the number of seats this time/year. The decision to conduct entrances was taken way before the board results were out since it was clear that the learning process throughout the year was hugely impacted due to Covid, added professor Bajpai.

No entrance exams for these states

Not all universities are going ahead with entrance exams, some will be going forward with merit-based admissions this year. For instance, universities in WB (West Bengal) will not be conducting entrance tests at the UG level due to pandemic. The Jadavpur university will go on for merit-based admission this year and not via entrance tests.

Speaking to Indian Express, Rimi Barnali Chatterjee, Professor in department of English, Jadavpur University, commenting on the move said that we are not allowed to hold entrance exams for the admission this year otherwise admissions are going to be a disaster if not anything. Students who scored high marks will get admission everywhere they apply leaving behind vacant seats. Those seats will again have to be filled with the help of the due processes, which will further delay the admission process in university/college authorities and the academic session.

The faculty is also working on a mechanism that will allow students to switch courses after a year or so if the students, by any chance, feel that they are not in the right place, she added. Universities will not increase seats and the number of high scorers has increased this increase owing to the pandemic. Admission this year is not going to be easy, rather chaotic than the board exam situations, she further stated. We are not sure of the quality of students that will be entering universities through merit-based criteria, she concluded.

More chances of students turning to private universities this year

Now since there is a greater competition for securing a seat in UG courses, there are high chances of students tilting towards private universities. Besides merit lists, most private universities have their own admission processes. For instance, Amity University Punjab will hold an entrance test, which will have questions on general knowledge and other field-specific concepts. But the students who have scored less than 75 per cent marks in class 12 will not be allowed to write the exam.