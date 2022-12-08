SCoRe invites applications for admissions in its PG Diploma Programme

School of Communications and Reputation (SCoRe) has invited applications for its PG Diploma programme in Public Relations and Corporate Communications for class of 2023. According to an official release, the 10 months programme includes a two-month paid internship and guaranteed jobs in PR companies. Graduates from any field who have graduated in 2022 or before, can apply by appearing for the National Communications Aptitude Test. The last date to register for the programme is January 20, 2023.

The total fee of the programme is Rs 1.95 lakh plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) which can be paid in multiple instalments. The course is said to be recognised by The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), and accredited by The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management (GA).

“The PR Profession in India is booming and constantly looking for smart talent from Gen Z. PR firms routinely recruit from our institute because we give our students practical exposure to the PR world which is completely unique. SCoRe students get the opportunity to work on various PR Events, including PRAXIS – one of the world’s largest PR event where they get to learn from and network with Indian and Global Leaders of Communications. We ensure regular visits to various PR firms to help our students understand the life of a PR consultant. We also organise exclusive interactions with various corporate communications heads every week, so that they can get knowledge from their real-world experiences,” Hemant Gaule, dean, SCoRe, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that SCoRe provides scholarships worth over eight lakh to deserving students, and some of these scholarships come with job placement in PR firms. The selection process is entirely online and is divided into two stages. Those who clear, NCAT are invited for an online interview. Interested students can visit the institute’s website.

With inputs from PTI

