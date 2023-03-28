SCMS Pune sets new placement records with highest package of Rs 8.65 LPA.

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune has achieved the placement results for the 2021-2022 academic year, surpassing previous standards. The institution has effectively secured placements for its students in leading companies offering attractive remuneration packages. With the highest package of Rs 8.65 LPA and an average package of Rs 5.89 LPA, SCMS Pune experienced a placement season, with 97.22% of students successfully securing employment and internship opportunities, according to an official statement.

Packages of Rs 8.65 LPA were received by the highest 10% of the batch, while the top 25% received packages of Rs 7.79 LPA. Placements were carried out in a range of industries, such as banking, finance, consulting, analytics, e-commerce, and marketing, the statement claimed. “The success of our students is a reflection of the quality education and training that we provide at SCMS Pune. Our experiential learning programs, industry-academic collaborations, and focus on practical skills development have helped our students prepare for the corporate world and excel in their careers,” Adya Sharma, director, SCMS, Pune, said.

Furthermore, the Institute has garnered attention lately for its efforts towards internationalisation. These endeavours comprise partnerships with distinguished institutions across the globe, opportunities for international study tours, and programmes for student exchange, as per the statement. The objective of these initiatives is to equip students with a global outlook and to prepare them for prosperous international careers, it added.