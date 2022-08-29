SciGenom in collaboration with CHARUSAT University announces industry-oriented PhD programme

SciGenom Labs, a genomics company, in collaboration with the CHARUSAT University has announced an industry based PhD programme to support research in the disciplines of genomics, proteomics, microbiome and bio-nanotech. According to an official statement, the industry-academia partnership aims to provide students with an opportunity to participate in research activities with multiple international universities and scientists from independent research institutions to find solutions to real-world problems.

As per the statement, eligible candidates must have qualified in one of the National Eligibility Tests for Junior Research Fellowship such as (NET-JRF) CSIR-UGC, DBT, GATE and INSPIRE.

Furthermore, the selected students will be registered with CHARUSAT university while working with one of the companies under the SciGenom group of companies. SciGenom claims to provide facilities in India (Cochin, Chennai, Hyderabad) and the USA (San Francisco).

“The selected researchers will be provided with an additional stipend during their PhD programme in addition to the government fellowship,” the platform said. Admissions is scheduled to begin in September 2022 and will continue throughout the year, it further added.

“SciGenom has always contributed towards advanced research in the areas of genomics and precision medicine through multiple initiatives that are being driven globally. With the collaboration between SciGenom and CHARUSAT, an A+ Grade University, we aim to develop breakthroughs in Precision Medicine, Environmental remediation and Agricultural productivity,” Sam Santhosh, founder, chairman, SciGenom, said.

He further added that this partnership further aims to strengthen the goal of SciGenom of developing an integrated ecosystem of science-focused entrepreneurs through incubation, proof of concept validation, international collaborations, talent development and funding.

“The PhD programme in collaboration with SciGenom is aimed at addressing the talent crunch in the industry and contributing to building the research and development capacity of India. With the support of SciGenom, we will be able to get our students to collaborate with national and international universities resulting in globally recognised solutions in the area of cancer management, environmental sustainability and food security,” RV Upadhyay, Provost, CHARUSAT, said.

