Scientists must focus on challenges of affordability of basic amenities, says Subhas Sarkar

Scientists must focus on the challenge of providing basic amenities at affordable costs says Subhas Sarkar, union minister, as per an official statement.

While addressing the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scholars, Sarkar emphasised that the scientists must commit themselves to addressing problems of affordable healthcare, housing, clean air, water and energy, agriculture productivity and food processing, the statement added.

Furthermore, the minister inaugurated the Public Policy workshop at the IIT campus. “Public policies are formulated and implemented to attain the objectives which the government has in view for the benefit of the masses in general,” Sarkar said.

The Union minister claimed that success in science depends on accomplishing two objectives: creating profound or disruptive knowledge and utilising that knowledge for socio-economic benefit. “As we push our discovery science system, we must also focus on innovation and startups,” Sarkar added.

In addition, the minister urged the participants to learn the skill sets and art of policy-making which will help the nation reach the target of Viksit Bharat (developed India). Sarkar further informed the gathering that the NEP aims to offer all higher education courses through online mediums by 2030, which will be a boon for those students living in remote places with less or no access to physical classrooms, according to the release.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the Capacity Building programme for registrars of IITs, IISCs and IISERs. “Indians are setting up new standards for a self-reliant economy through various commercially viable, societal and humanistic interventions, in innumerable innovative frontiers of science and technology,” Sarkar said.

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has partnered with IIT-Madras to propose training interventions aimed to make the office of registrars professionally competent and equipped with exceptional organisational skills, the release further added.