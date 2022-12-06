Scientists from across globe  to address students in Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav in Goa

Nearly 17 scientists will address and interact with students during Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav which is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 13, 2022, as official statement said on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Further, as per the statement, the 4th edition of the event will be organised by the state department of science, technology and waste management in association with various government bodies.

According to Margao, chairman, organising committee Jose Manuel Noronha, the event will be held across seven venues in Goa.

The statement further added that India’s missile woman, Tessy Thomas, director general, Aeronautical Systems, DRDO will deliver a lecture on “Advances in Aerospace Technologies” during the event, in which more than 6,000 students will participate across the venues.

Portugal-based Christopher Brett, professor, University of Coimbra will speak on “the fantastic world of chemical elements”, while Goa origin Andrea Colaco, senior staff software engineering manager at Google, US will deliver a virtual lecture on the recent advancement in science and technology.

Ashish Lele, director, National Chemical Laboratory, Pune will speak on “Green Hydrogen for India’s Green future” and B S Janagoudar, former vice chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka will talk about milestones in agriculture, it was stated.

In addition, Anil Bharadwaj, director, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmadabad will speak on “Indian Planetary and Space Missions”. Director of State Science and Technology department Lavinson Martins said students from various schools and colleges will attend the one-day programme.

With inputs from PTI.

