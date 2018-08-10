Schools with no students to be closed down in Arunachal Pradesh

Representative Image : Reuters

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet today decided to close down all schools running without students by the end of this month after proper verification, an official release said here. The number of such schools would be known only after completion of the verification, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also decided to send teachers from those schools to other schools running with deficit teachers. The release said the cabinet took serious note of reported out-of-turn promotions in the education department and approved immediate revocation of all such promotions.

The cabinet also okayed the proposal of the District Re-organisation Bill, 2018 for creation of three new districts – Lepa Rada, Pakke-Kesang and Shi-Yomi. The bill would be introduced in the forthcoming assembly session from August 27, the release said.