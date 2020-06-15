Schools to reopen in Maharashtra after Covid-19 shutdown: Classes for Stds IX, X, XII to begin from July 1

Covid in Maharashtra: A circular issued on Monday stated that "schools not located in red zone can commence classes of Standard 9, 10 and 12 from July 1" while "classes of 6th to 8th standards would begin from August".
Classes for standards IX, X in schools located in non-red zone areas and junior college for XII would begin in Maharashtra from July 1, the state government said on Monday. Classes of 6th to 8th standards would begin from
August, as per the government. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and officials.
A circular issued on Monday stated that “schools not located in red zone can commence classes of Standard 9, 10 and
12 from July 1” while “classes of 6th to 8th standards would begin from August”. “Though in some areas schools could not be opened, the process of teaching cannot be stopped. The use of digital technology to reach out with students should be adopted,” it said.
“Classes of Standard 1 and 2 are exempted from online teaching. However, for remaining standards certain hours per
week have been defined by the government. We are trying to use All India Radio (AIR) network as well to reach out to students with the curriculum,” Gaikwad said.
Some of the teaching can be broadcast, she added. However, some teachers’ and principals’ unions have demanded that all school in the state open from August.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.