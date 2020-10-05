Schools to reopen from October 15! Ministry of Education releases guidelines for reopening — check details

As per the latest guidelines, the students may also opt for online classes rather than physically attend school.
The schools will reopen in a graded manner.
Schools to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown! The Ministry of Education on Monday released guidelines for reopening of schools in a graded manner from October 15.
Informing this, Union Cabinet Minister for Education Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted guidelines stating that states and Union Territories are to prepare their own Standard Operating Procedure for health, hygiene and safety and learning with physical/social distancing.