Schools should encourage students to be curious, innovative, impart education in mother tongue, says Naidu

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday has appealed to schools that educators should pay attention to imparting education in mother tongue across the nation to foster the spirit of curiosity, innovation and excellence among the students. The statement was made in an inaugural event of the Vellore International School (VIS), established at Kayar, near Kelambakkam, by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

“Students must be trained to think quickly on their feet, be agile and innovate using cutting-edge technologies to solve 21st century problems,” the vice president said. In addition, artificial segregation between curricular and extracurricular activities should be dispensed with and the students encouraged in multidiscipline, he suggested. “It is my fervent appeal to the schools across the nation to foster the spirit of curiosity, innovation and excellence in students,” Naidu said.

“We must encourage students to speak freely in their mother tongue in their social environment on the school premises, at all the cultural events and in their homes. Only when we can freely and proudly speak our mother tongue can we truly appreciate our cultural heritage,” he said.

Naidu further added that schools should focus on value-based, holistic education that brings out the greatest potential and highest virtues from each student. Pointing out that education without values is no education at all, he said academic institutions should strive to provide the required facilities and encourage students to take up regular physical activity.

With inputs from PTI.

