‘Schools of Eminence' will be harbinger of bright future for students, says Bhagwant Mann.

The ‘Schools of Eminence’ set up across Punjab by the state government will be a harbinger of a bright future for the students. These schools are a new experiment in the state aimed at ensuring holistic development of students, Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab, said. This is a step forward towards providing a good learning experience for the students to excel in various fields, he said.

These schools are equipped with ultra-modern infrastructure and provide the best quality education to students. 117 Schools of Eminence have been set up in 23 districts. These schools focus on preparing the students for five professional and competitive courses, including engineering, law, commerce, UPSC and NDA, Mann stated.

Furthermore, he announced that the government will felicitate the best performing schools of eminence across the state. The CM also asked the students about their experience in the school, adding that he will be holding such meetings regularly to take feedback from them. The state government will ensure frequent study tours for the students at places of importance across the state. This will help the students to acquaint themselves with the rich cultural legacy of the state and the advancements being made in varied fields, Mann said.

With inputs from PTI.

