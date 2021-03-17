  • MORE MARKET STATS

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, can’t hike fees in 2021-22: District administration

By: |
March 17, 2021 3:11 PM

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.

schoolIn case of any future direction, advisory, order or notification to be issued by the Uttar Pradesh government shall be applicable and it shall be notified by the DFRC, it added. (Photo source: IE)

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.

The schools have also been directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and not force or insist payment of fees on quarterly or half yearly or yearly basis on any student, stated the order by the District Fee Regulation Committee (DRFC).

Related News

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the DFRC, chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday, which discussed, deliberated and reviewed issues pertaining to annual fees increment reported by the schools for the academic year 2021-2022 and other issues. ”The committee has reviewed the current pandemic situation and other overall situation prevailing and unanimously decided that for the academic year 2021-2022 no fee increment shall be permitted and all the schools are directed to charge the fees prevailing in the academic year 2020-2021 only (which is not more than the fees charged in academic year 2019-2020),” the order stated.

Regarding issues concerning quarterly charges or annual charges, the order stated, ”the DFRC has discussed the matter … schools are hereby directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and shall not force or insist payment of fees on quarterly or half yearly or yearly basis to any student.”

The order further advised all stakeholders that due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, invocation of National Disaster Management Act 2005 is still continuing and all the schools are advised to strictly follow the directions of the DFRC and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in this regard.

In case of any future direction, advisory, order or notification to be issued by the Uttar Pradesh government shall be applicable and it shall be notified by the DFRC, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Schools in Noida Greater Noida can’t hike fees in 2021-22 District administration
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Submitting fresh examination forms compulsory for all candidates
2COVID-19: Punjab class 10, 12 board exams postponed by month
3DUTA holds march to protest non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges