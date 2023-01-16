Schools in Meerut, Gorakhpur to remain closed till Jan 17 due to cold, timings in Lucknow changed

Schools up to grade eighth in Meerut will remain closed till January 17 in view of the severe cold wave, officials have announced. Furthermore, schools in Lucknow from grades one to eight will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm due to the same, the district administration officials said.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh, on Sunday ordered schools to remain closed till January 17. “In view of the cold, the educational work in the schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Schools in which pre-board and practical examinations are scheduled. Those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 to 2:00,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. The prediction is also for isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from ANI