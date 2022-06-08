Schools in Maharashtra to open next week amid spike in daily Covid-19 cases

Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the schools will reopen on June 15th and will follow all necessary Covid-19 protocols. Gaikwad said that classes 1 and 2 have been exempted from rejoining the schools.

“Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation),” the minister said, the Indian Express reported. The Covid-19 restrictions o have severely affected the school-going students in the last two pandemic years.

Meanwhile, in the past couple of weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased significantly. On Monday, Maharashtra recorded its fifth consecutive day of over 1,000 infections. In response to the growing number of infections, Rajesh Tope, the health minister of the state, has urged people to wear masks, without making it mandatory.

“The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing,” Tope had tweeted.

The health minister also appealed to people to undergo tests in case of any Covid-19 symptoms.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state increased on Monday to 1,036. The total number of infections in the state has now reached 78,94,233. There were no deaths though.

The state, which is the worst-hit region in the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has 7,429 active cases as of now. More than half of these cases are in Mumbai and neighboring areas. The positivity rate in the state is currently at 0.064 percent.