Schools in Jharkhand to remain closed till Jan 14 due to cold wave

The Jharkhand government has issued a notice to close both government and private schools for classes KG to five in the state till January 14, in view of the increasing cold wave in North India. According to an official statement, regular classes in Jharkhand will resume on January 16.

Schools are being closed in several states as a huge drop in temperature has been recorded across North India. Earlier, the District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh issued a notice to close both government and private schools up to class 10 in the state till January 14. “In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 10 till January 14,” the DM said in a notice.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified that cold/severe cold wave conditions are likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Cold Day to severe cold day conditions reported at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Bihar; at a few places over North Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. Cold Day conditions were also reported at a few places over Delhi,” IMD said.

The weather forecast agency, on Saturday had issued a red alert for the next 24 to 48 hours, warning of severe cold in parts of North India, including Delhi.

“The western disturbance, which was expected to break this cold spell, hasn’t been too effective. A vast swathe of the North Indian belt, including Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh, are colder than Shimla, Manali and the western Himalayan region where the minimum temperature has increased,” RK Jenanmani, weather scientist, IMD, told news agency ANI.

An ‘orange alert will also be in place for January 8 to 9. After that, the severe cold is likely to abate. Western Disturbance is expected to take effect from January 10 and there will, hence, be some respite from the cold from January 9.” “For the next 48 hours, people are advised to take all the safety measures and avoid stepping out, unless it is very urgent,” Janemani said.

With inputs from ANI