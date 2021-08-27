Schools in Delhi to re-open in a phased manner from September 1, check details

The decision was taken after consulting hundreds of parents. (Representational Image)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools in the national capital in a phased manner from September 1. Classes for standard 9th to 12th will begin from September 1 while those of standard 6th to 8th will start from September 8th. The decision was taken after consulting hundreds of parents. The decision comes after an expert committee recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools. The recommendation was submitted to DDMA earlier this week.

It must be noted that students of classes 10 to 12 are already going to schools for practical classes and other admission-related formalities.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, is likely to make an official announcement in this regard later in the evening.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March this year. Classes for senior students were reopened during the month of February. However, with the increase in the number of cases, they too were closed.

The decision to reopen schools comes as most of the teachers in the national capital have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to Delhi government records, around 90 per cent of government as well as private school teachers have been inoculated with at least the first dose.