Schools, HEIs to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15, announces MoE

Schools, skill and higher educational institutions across the country will observe ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15, 2022 in honour of tribal freedom fighters, Ministry of Education (MoE) announced.

November 15 marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country. Birsa Munda was an iconic freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government, and became a legendary figure in his lifetime, often referred to as ‘Bhagwan’. He organised and led the tribal movement, giving a call for “Ulgulan” (Revolt) to the tribals. He encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and observe unity.

To commemorate the contribution of the tribal freedom fighters, the Ministry of Education in association with the AICTE, UGC, Central Universities, Private Universities, other HEIs, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Skilling institutions will celebrate ‘JanjatiyaGaurav Divas’.

The nationwide celebrations of JanjatiyaGaurav Divas will witness a large number of programmes such as debate competition on the theme ‘Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle’, social activities, among others in the educational institutions across the country. The contributions of brave tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations. The students will also be felicitated for the good work.

These celebrations will inspire the future generations acknowledge their sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters for the country, take forward their legacy and the conservation of tribal culture, art and rich tribal heritage.

