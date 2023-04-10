Schools found forcing parents to buy books, uniforms from them may lose recognition, says Atishi.

Atishi, education minister, Delhi has announced that private schools that coerce parents into purchasing books and uniforms exclusively from them or a specific vendor will face severe consequences, including the termination of their recognition, according to an official statement. She further stated that the Directorate of Education has received numerous complaints on this matter and is preparing to issue guidelines.

“Many private schools are pressuring parents to buy uniforms and books from them. The Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the issue. We will be issuing guidelines over the matter in a day or two. We will also be issuing a helpline number or an email address to receive complaints. Schools found to be indulging in such behaviour again will be punished with strict action, and could even lose recognition,” she said.

Furthermore, the minister interacted with 5,000 government school teachers at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme for them organised by SCERT.

With inputs from PTI.