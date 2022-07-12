Schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to reopen on July 12

All educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi will reopen on Tuesday, an official statement said. The schools and all educational institutions were closed for about a week due to heavy rains in the areas.

According to the official statement, the deputy commissioners of the two districts issued orders for the opening of schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions from today.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said further holidays will be declared if rain-related issues persisted. In the meantime, an orange alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for Tuesday.

According to the deputy commissioner, schools will remain open full day on Saturdays. He further added that the Dasara holidays will be cut short to compensate for the loss of learning hours during the rainy season.

With inputs from PTI.

