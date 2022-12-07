scorecardresearch
Schools collaborate with FICCI Arise to expand education’s reach through vision 2047

The association claims that the fees structure in its affiliate schools is safe from unregulated hikes.

Written by Sugandha Jha
FICCI Arise's academic affiliation costs around eight lakh.

As the education sector in India continues to evolve, industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Arise aims to strengthen the K-12 education system in India under its vision 2047. The educational group provides affiliation under its School Quality Assessment and Accreditation (SQAA) Framework to various schools. “Currently, we have about 1,500 schools across 23 states affiliated to us,” Shishir Jaipuria, chairman, FICCI Arise, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Schools, told FE Education Online.

Furthermore, the association through its partners provides classes in an effort to train school staffers. “During the Covid-19 pandemic we gave free webinars to hundreds of schools to help them mitigate the pedagogical challenges in online learning. Our solutions have helped schools to build a robust mechanism for holistic development of students,” Arunabh Singh, chair-UP West and director, Nehru World School, said.

The association claims that the fee structure in its affiliate schools is safe from unregulated hikes. Student fees are kept in proportion to the salary of the teacher to keep a check on the hikes. “This way we are also trying to create a healthy and reasonable working environment for teachers as well,” Singh added.

FICCI Arise further runs a twinning programme in partnership with several state governments to promote co-learning and assess educational, infrastructural, and faculty development of public and private education institutes. The programme named ‘Project Hum Saarthi’ was launched in collaboration with the Government of Haryana and aims up next the Uttar Pradesh government, Prabhat Jain, member, governing body, FICCI Arise, director, Pathways World School, mentioned.

