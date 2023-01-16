Schools to remain closed till Jan 18 in Udaipur, Bikaner due to cold wave￼

Schools in Udaipur and Bikaner remain closed on Monday amid coldwave prevailing over Rajasthan, as per an official statement. Furthermore, Prabha Gautam, Additional District Collector of Udaipur City has declared holiday for all students up to class 8 from January 16 to 18 in light of the same.

She further added that the heads of all the educational institutions have been informed about the holiday and have been directed to comply. In addition, the district administration in Bikaner decided to shut the schools till January 18 amid the cold wave. Several areas of Rajasthan recorded temperatures below freezing point on Sunday.

Shishram Dhaka, the Zonal Director of research at Agricultural Research Station (ARS), Fatehpur-Shekhawati said that -4.7 degree celsius temperature was recorded at Fatehpur-Shekhawati on Sunday.

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur also decided to shut schools till January 17. The district administration in Meerut also shut schools for students up to class 8 till January 17.

With inputs from ANI.