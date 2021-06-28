Schools can’t deny admission on ground that child has declared name of one parent: Sisodia

“No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only,” Sisodia tweeted.
No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.
This assumes significance from the point of view of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid.
“No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only,” Sisodia tweeted.
An order to this effect has also been issued by the Directorate of Education.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.