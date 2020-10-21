Schools are reopening! From attendance, assessments, SOPs, here’s what to expect

Schools reopen in India: Wearing masks will be mandatory, strict hand hygiene routine, and students will be asked to sit six feet apart in classrooms.

Parents take note! Schools across India are opening in a graded manner after seven months. The central government in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines laid down norms for the reopening of schools. However, the timing and the manner of reopening of schools are being decided by the individual state governments. There are several queries over the changes for students and staff, attendance, assessments, and standard operating procedure.

The state governments are deciding whether younger students have to attend the schools or the older ones. In September, the Union Home Ministery had permitted students from Class IX to Class XII to meet their teachers in schools voluntarily, as per the Indian Express report.

The Union Home Ministry and Education Ministry have underlined that students will not be forced to attend classes in school. The students, who are not willing to go back to school, are allowed to attend classes online.

Teachers are exhorted to interact with students and parents through phones.

Schools during coronavirus pandemic will be different. Attendance will not be marked on a daily basis and it could be rotational.

If a student remains at home, he or she will be provided with an option of self-study.

Wearing masks will be mandatory, strict hand hygiene routine, and students will be asked to sit six feet apart in classrooms.

Students won’t be allowed to share notebooks, tiffin, and toys. Parents will be advised to use personal transport to drop their children at school.

If the students’ turnout is high, schools can be run in two shifts. Classes can be held if weather permits.

Students of Class I to Class V will be discouraged to take school bags.

Elderly teachers, staff who are living in containment zones will not be allowed.

Schools will not conduct any assessment for at least two to three after reopening the schools, as per the IE report.