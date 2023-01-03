Schoolnet partners with YuWaah at UNICEF partner to help India’s youth

Edtech company Schoolnet India Limited has partnered with YuWaah at UNICEF to connect Indian young people with work opportunities, as per an official statement. YuWaah has come together with public, private sector partners and young people to establish a network.

Under the collaboration, Schoolnet will take on an active role in supporting YuWaah. According to an official release, the partnership aims to co-create and implement solutions at scale to tackle the employment, skilling, and civic participation challenges faced by young people of India.

“The collaboration for joint advocacy would enable us to engage with the larger youth ecosystem, resulting in better opportunities for their growth,” RCM Reddy, managing director, CEO, Schoolnet, said.

YuWaah (Generation Unlimited in India) at UNICEF is a globally and locally incubated platform hosted with UNICEF as a multi stakeholder partnerships platform.