Schoolnet join hands with Rajasthan Government to provide Geneo and ReadToMe to 6,500 schools

Ed-tech company Schoolnet has partnered with the Rajasthan Government to provide Geneo, ReadToMe, and teacher training services in 6,500 government schools across 33 districts of state.

As a part of the partnership, over one million students from across the state would get access to digital learning technologies and teachers will be trained in digital pedagogy, with the support of Google for Education.

“At Schoolnet, we are committed to delivering technology driven learning experiences to students across the country. The partnership with the Government of Rajasthan is a step in that direction. We are hopeful that with this, we will be able to elevate the quality of education imparted to students and drive digital transformation across schools in the state,” RCM Reddy, MD & CEO, Schoolnet India Limited said

Geneo is a flexible and affordable online learning platform that is available for both in-school and after-school. It uses the digitized version of the school’s textbook, mapped to which is provided a plethora of multi-sensory learning content to promote high engagement and application. Whereas ReadToMe is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology using a text-to-speech function that enables multisensory reading of curriculum prescribed in English.

The MoU with the Department of Education was signed in the presence of Rashmi Sharma (IAS, SPD), Sheelavati Meena (ASPD) and deputy commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Moond. They were accompanied by Lokesh Bajaj, vice president, Schoolnet, and Deepak Singh, associate vice president, Schoolnet.

Prior to this, Schoolnet had partnered with the Tribal Area Development Department, Government of Rajasthan to deploy tech-driven learning programmes for students from 24 districts of the state’s tribal areas and digital training to 540 teachers.

