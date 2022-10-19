Schoolnet collaborates with GUVI to expand the reach of their flagship product Geneo

Ed-tech company, Schoolnet India Limited and vernacular ed-tech platform GUVI Geek Networks Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to impart coding skills to students registering on Geneo, Schoolnet’s flagship product. The aim of the collaboration is to open up doors of advanced technology and programming education for all Schoolnet learners.

According to the official statement, the MoU was signed in the presence of Arun Prakash M, CEO, founder, GUVI; Balamurugan S P, co-founder, GUVI, and Praveen Kumar, growth unit head, GUVI. They were accompanied by Shourie Chatterji, chief digital officer, Schoolnet.

GUVI provides coding skills to kids through its gamified coding platform named HackerKID that adopts unique pedagogies to deliver essential knowledge in cutting-edge technologies to students from grade six and above.

The statement added Schoolnet’s partnership with GUVI is an effort towards making quality digital learning accessible to all. This collaboration would add to their endeavours in offering the right technology to schools and teachers.

With this collaboration both GUVI and Schoolnet expect students to be future-ready with advanced programming knowledge and keep them abreast with cutting-edge technology upgrades. “We believe every child learns differently and thus personalisation is very important in every step of the learning journey. Thus Geneo follows a unique subject-wise pedagogical approach to help students learn better. With this partnership students will also get a chance to learn coding through gamification and engage better,” RCM Reddy, MD, CEO, Schoolnet said.

Adding to these thoughts, Praveen Kumar said, “This partnership will bring out something new, Programming is a great to have skill, and this endeavour will touch the lives of one and all with a primary reach to kids, the future torch-bearers. We foresee a brand: HackerKID, that every parent will look forward to for their child.”

