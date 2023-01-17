Schools winter vacations extended in several cities due to cold wave, check full list

Schools’ winter vacations have been extended in various cities due to the cold wave. Keeping in mind the IMD’s warning of a cold wave in the northern region of the country, many state governments such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have decided to extend the winter vacations in schools especially for young children. Check the complete list below.

However, the parents and students are still waiting for the notice to come for the winter holidays in the other states. As of now, there is no update regarding the closure of schools in Delhi/Noida.

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The schools in Lucknow have changed the school timings for the students of Classes 1 to 8 to 10 am to 3 PM. However, there is no announcement of the holidays yet and classes will be continued as usual for Classes 9 to 12.

Meerut: However, the schools in Meerut have been closed till Class 8. While the timings for the students of Classes 9 to 12 have been changed to Classes 9 to 12 PM.

Gorakhpur: The schools in Gorakhpur have been closed for everyone from LKG to class 12 till January 17. According to the administration, those schools who are conducting their pre-boards or practical exams of classes 10th and 12th are allowed to conduct the exams between 10am and 2 PM.

Haryana

The States Directorate of School Education has extended the winter vacation in all schools in the state till January 21. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on January 16. However, the schools will now resume on January 23 due to weather conditions. However, the same schedule is not applicable for the students of Classes 10 and 12 who are due to appear for their board exams this year. Classes for these students will be conducted in a normal manner.

Punjab

Similarly, the Punjab government has also extended the winter vacations in Chandigarh city for the students of LKG to 8 till January 21. The same schedule has not been announced for the rest of the state.

Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has changed the school timings till January 18. The Bikaner administration announced the closure of all schools till January 18 due to the weather conditions.

On the other hand, Udaipur administration has also ordered all schools to remain closed till January 18 for students of classes LKG to class 8. Others will follow the school timing of 9 am to 3 pm.