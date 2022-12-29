Schools not to conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1, orders Noida administration

No physical classes to be conducted till January 1, 2023 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, ordered the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, as per an official statement.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

“According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order,” Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

With inputs from PTI.