scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Schools not to conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1, orders Noida administration

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

Written by FE Education
Schools not to conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1, orders Noida administration
Schools will not conduct offline class 8, till Jan 1.

No physical classes to be conducted till January 1, 2023 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, ordered the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, as per an official statement.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

“According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order,” Singh said.

Also Read

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said. 

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 09:38:23 am