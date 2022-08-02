School Innovation Council to aim at Innovation and Entrepreneurship among teachers, students

On August 1, Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi has shared information on the School Innovation Council (SIC) which was launched by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) on 1 July 2022. She stated that the council has been introduced to all schools of all the states including Rajasthan. It aims at the culture of Ideation, Innovation & Entrepreneurship among teachers & students. It will promote out-of-the-box ideas in school education as envisioned in National Innovation and National Education Policy 2020. It will also enable the ranking system for schools on the level of innovation-oriented activities.

To implement in all schools across the nation, a SIC portal has been set up where schools can register themselves. It will link schools with innovation councils at higher levels to provide exposure to school students. All of their performances will be monitored through the SIC portal of the MIC, to record the influence at the ground level.

All registered schools will be able to take a part in innovation-related activities as per the SIC Calendar Activities that include leadership talks, boot camps, motivation sessions, webinars, sessions, awareness inviting innovative ideas from the student, development of the prototype, and national level exhibition of the best prototypes, etc.

A School Innovation Ambassador Training program (SIATP) was launched online to strengthen the mentoring capacity of teachers for cultivating and handholding innovative and ingenious ideas from students. In this programme, Teachers will undergo 72 hours of training and those who qualify for all modules with a minimum of 50% passing marks will be recognized as “Innovation Ambassadors”.

These modules includes Design Thinking & Innovation; Idea generation & Idea hand-holding; Finance/Sales/HR; Intellectual Property Rights(IPR); and Entrepreneurship and Prototype/ Product Development.

This programme will give a chance the young students to enhance their skills in Ideation, IPR, product development, design thinking, problem-solving, critical thinking and skills of entrepreneurship.