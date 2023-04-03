School ed-tech LEAD elevates Deepak Hariharan as expansion head, affordable private schools

School ed-tech company LEAD has announced the elevation of Deepak Hariharan to expansion head, Affordable Private Schools, who was earlier senior vice president- Growth. According to an official statement, Hariharan will be responsible for spearheading LEAD’s expansion in new and existing markets.

Previously, Hariharan has held leadership positions at Tata 1mg, Zomato, and Feedback INFRA across various functions including Business Development, Client Engagement, Project Delivery, Planning, and Mentoring. He was also the Founder and CEO of MentorYes, a career and education mentorship platform. Hariharan has also been a TEDx speaker, and advisor and mentor to several youth and entrepreneurship platforms, including the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Ashoka University. He is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Calicut, the statement said.

“Growing talent from within is a key focus for us at LEAD, and Deepak’s elevation is a testament to his exceptional performance and contributions to our company’s success. Deepak’s strong strategic and analytical skills, data-based approach, and past experiences in growth leadership and entrepreneurship will hold him in good stead as he takes LEAD’s education system to more schools,” Sumeet Mehta, co-founder, CEO, LEAD, said.

Furthermore, commenting on his promotion Hariharan said “The opportunity to create a transformative impact on the education sector in India is immense, and I look forward to make LEAD’s integrated system available to more and more students in my new role.”