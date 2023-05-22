Scholarships for social changemakers; University Living and Nottingham Trent University join forces.

University Living, a global student housing platform and Nottingham Trent University have partnered to offer social scholarships to Indian students based in India who are enrolling at Nottingham Trent University. The scholarship, worth £5000, is awarded solely based on students’ contributions to social work and covers their tuition fees and accommodation charges. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden of studying abroad and recognize students’ positive impact on society, according to an official release.

Within the framework of the Social Scholarships initiative, a designated group of qualified students will receive financial assistance. This aid aims to provide them with the opportunity to concentrate on their academic pursuits and fully engage in the university atmosphere, unencumbered by financial worries, it mentioned.

“Encouraging students to contribute to making the world a better place is ideal. And when we incentivise this, it further urges students to do the right thing. At University Living, we are committed to making quality education accessible to all. Through our Social Scholarships programme, we are coming closer to manifesting that vision by empowering talented students who might otherwise face financial barriers to their academic success,” Saurabh Arora, CEO, founder, University Living, said.

